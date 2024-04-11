Creative storytelling for dementia patients

People living with dementia and their caregivers are invited to a free story telling program in Forster with Lisa Hort, a creative aging expert.
Lisa leads The Story Sharing Moment program, which is influenced by the evidence-based TimeSlip creative storytelling technique.
This technique assumes that by engaging in collaborative storytelling, participants establish deep connections, promoting happiness and overall wellbeing.
There are three sessions being held Forster Civic Centre, attendees are welcome to join in one, or all three.
To book your spot, contact Jane O'Dwyer on 7955 7679 or 0418 769 494.
