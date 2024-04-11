Great Lakes Advocate
Creative storytelling for dementia patients

April 11 2024
Creative aging expert, Lisa Hort.
People living with dementia and their caregivers are invited to a free story telling program in Forster with Lisa Hort, a creative aging expert.

