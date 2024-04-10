Knife carrying Forster man arrested

When police found a folding knife in the possession of a 30-year-old man he was asked why he had the implement.
"For protection from people around this town," the man replied.
The Forster man was initially stopped by police on Macintosh Street, Forster on Monday afternoon, April 8 in relation to an outstanding warrant.
Police located the knife after the man was arrested and detained for a search.
Also located in his possession was about 18 grams of cannabis and five small resealable bag containing methyl amphetamine.
For protection from people around this town.- Thirty-year-old Forster man
The man was charged with possessing cannabis and methylamphetamine, custody of a knife in a public place, and a first instance warrant.
He was bail refused to attend Forster Local Court, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at Forster Local Court on May 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.