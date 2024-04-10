Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Knife carrying Forster man arrested

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 10 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When police found a folding knife in the possession of a 30-year-old man he was asked why he had the implement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.