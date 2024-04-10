Weather of extremes hits Mid-Coast hard

Following a summer, and now an autumn of weather extremes, it will come as no surprise the Mid North Coast was the fourth hardest hit region for wild weather across the state, with more than 530 insurance claims
Locally, Minimbah and Nabiac came in second and third, followed by Thrumster and Monkeral, while Port Macquarie carried the banner for first.
According to NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker 47 per cent of Australians experienced wild weather this summer, as record heatwaves, intense storms and slow-moving cyclones impacted communities across the country.
During the 2023-24 summer, the company received 19,600 claims for wild weather damage to homes and vehicles - making it the worst season for home damage since autumn 2022.
Damage to homes (13,817 homes) accounted for the majority of claims over summer, with 62 per cent of all home claims the result of severe weather, a 55 per cent increase on home claims compared to the previous summer.
Storms and hail were the leading causes of damage to homes, followed by cyclone and flood damage.
The severe weather events that caused damage over summer included:
Ex-tropical cyclone Jasper - impacted communities from Far North Queensland's Cape York Peninsula to Townsville, from December 10;
The Christmas and New Year severe storms that ravaged regions of Queensland (particularly South East Queensland), NSW and Victoria;
Ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily, which crossed the Queensland coast just north of Townsville from January 25; and
Western Australia heatwaves and bushfires; Perth sweltered through its third- warmest summer on record, which fuelled bushfires across the state.
Many Australians were caught off guard with the volatile weather this summer.
NRMA Insurance research showed 37 per cent of those who experienced extreme weather said it was not what they were expecting or had prepared for.
NRMA Insurance meteorologist Zac Segger said the January rainfall, along with the December heatwaves and hailstorms, demonstrated how challenging and variable Australian summers can be.
"Hot and humid conditions in summer led to heavy downpours and hailstorms across much of the country," he said.
"It's a reminder that wild weather can arise with little warning and be incredibly destructive in just a few minutes.
Hot and humid conditions in summer led to heavy downpours and hailstorms across much of the country.- NRMA Insurance meteorologist Zac Segger
"While we expect autumn to be warmer than normal for much of the country, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms bringing large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds to the eastern seaboard.
"It's important to be aware of your local wild weather risks and what you can do to prepare."
Despite the recent summer of weather extremes, nearly one in three Australians (31 per cent) still say that the largest barrier to being better prepared for severe weather is thinking it won't happen to them.
"Since late November we have experienced a series of severe weather events right along the East Coast that caused significant damage, and our teams have focused on ensuring our customers are safe and completing repairs as quickly as possible," executive manager claims, Natalie Major said:
"It's concerning that fewer than half (40 per cent) of Australians took steps to prepare their households for extreme weather in the past season," she said.
"It is important to take steps to prepare year-round, before severe weather strikes.
"Now is the time to clear debris from your yard and roof, clean out your gutters so water can flow freely, trim back overgrown trees and carry out any necessary repairs and maintenance work on your house."
The Tracker is part of Help Nation - an initiative created by NRMA Insurance to help Australians prepare for extreme weather and know their local risks.
Get prepared for extreme weather this autumn by visiting: nrma.com.au/helpnation.
NRMA's top wild weather preparedness tips for autumn:
Download the summer 2023-24 NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.