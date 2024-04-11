Eagerly awaiting adoption

It's hard to believe this beautiful doggy has been a resident of Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster for more than six months.
Eadie, believed to be about three years old, was found wandering in the Taree area.
Despite her affectionate, playful nature, she has had few adoption inquires.
Her carers describe Eadie as a super sweet girl who loves to play and human company. She would love to be part of a family.
Eadie has been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated.
