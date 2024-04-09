Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free
Police

Man wanted following several stealing offences

By Staff Reporters
April 9 2024 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture police Facebook.
Picture police Facebook.

Police would like to speak with a man who may be able to help them in relation to a number of stealing offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.