Man wanted following several stealing offences

Police would like to speak with a man who may be able to help them in relation to a number of stealing offences.
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers have released CCTV images of the man they wish to speak with, and are asking members of the community to help them identify the man.
Their request follows multiple stealing offices at a number of businesses in Forster and Tuncurry during the past handful of weeks.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this person is urged to contact Forster Police on 65551299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police event E80351747 relates to this incident.
Please quote this number to police with any information.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
