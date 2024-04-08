Can you help police find this man wanted for domestic violence offences?

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are asking members of the community for their assistance.
Twenty-seven-year-old Greg Ridgeway is wanted on three outstanding domestic violence offences.
Greg's whereabouts are unknown, but he was last known to be in the Forster, Tuncurry and surrounding areas.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man, or has information of his whereabouts, is urged to call Forster Police on 65551299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
