Great Lakes Advocate
Disappointing Dolphins' washout

By Phil Wilkins
April 8 2024 - 2:00pm
Picture Pixabay
The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins and the Gloucester Cockies women suffered the frustration of having their first-round rugby union games against the Wauchope Thunder washed out, and now the clubs will endure a second weekend off, sitting out the bye of the five-club competitions.

