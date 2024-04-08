Disappointing Dolphins' washout

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins and the Gloucester Cockies women suffered the frustration of having their first-round rugby union games against the Wauchope Thunder washed out, and now the clubs will endure a second weekend off, sitting out the bye of the five-club competitions.
"It was an unfortunate way to kick-off the competition, but heavy rain forced our game against Wauchope to be cancelled in the first round when they closed their ground, and then the luck of the draw played its part," Dolphins club president, Kurt Forester, said.
The disruptions have not assisted the Dolphins' club-coach, Blake Polson, in his planning for his First XV to meet the Manning River Ratz at the Ratz's home ground at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday, April 20 , when Gloucester women's 10s champions will meet their grand final opponents of last year.
