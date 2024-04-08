Farewell Gav, fly high

Last Thursday was an emotional time for Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLS), Lower North Coast SLS branch and SLS NSW when Gavin 'Gav' Williams was farewelled.
"It has been an emotional week for our club members," Forster surf club member, Ron Hartley said.
"We have farewelled one of our favourite sons, Gav Williams, who logged over 900 hours of lifesaving duties in rostered patrols, in beach monitoring by drones, in emergency callouts, and in nippers training," he said.
"His large funeral was marked by a guard of honour by surf life saving members from the region and by members of other emergency services with whom he worked.
"As one who spent so much time in protecting others, Gav was looking forward to the enhanced life saving facilities the new club house will provide.
"We have, however, been uplifted by the assurance from constructors, A W Edwards, that the projected hand-over date is on target although the 14 June date still has a one-month wet weather allowance."
