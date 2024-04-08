Green Point smashed by mini tornado

The rain has gone and the sky is blue, but Forster Pacific Palms SES (State Emergency Service) volunteers continue to mop up following a sever weather event, which began on Thursday evening and extended into Saturday.
The unit's 20 volunteers attended and completed 72 jobs - 71 calls for assistance and one flood rescue - during the three day event which resulted in flash flooding and damage to properties and roads throughout the region.
One unlucky driver and her two passengers, visiting from the United Kingdom, had to be rescued from rising water after her GPS took the wrong route.
She was heading for Hallidays Point but ended up on Old Soldiers Road at Rainbow Flat, unit commander Greg Dodd said.
Fortunately, this driver was one of the lucky ones; her rescuers were able to drive her vehicle out of the rising water and she completed her journey.
"She was very stressed and scared to drive out," Mr Dodd said.
Mr Dodd repeated the SES mantra: "If it's flooded forget it."
The small community of Green Point was literally 'smashed' after what was believed to be a mini tornado hit the town on Friday night, April 5.
Mr Dodd said the unusual weather event started as a water spout before hitting landfall and becoming a tornado.
It blew out power lines and trees; power was lost for 24 hours, he said.
"But, we pulled together and got things done."
The unit gave a shout-out Tuncurry Rural Fire Brigade, NSW RFS - Green Point Brigade and other brigades which assisted with multiple calls for assistance.
He said the majority of calls came from residents in Bungwahl, Smiths Lake, Forster and Tuncurry dealing with leaking roofs, downed powerlines and fallen trees
"A huge thank you to the community for being so understanding with how busy we have been the last three days.
Thanks to Fire and Rescue NSW Station 295 Forster for assisting as well, thanks to the after hours council crews - as always they are ready to give us a hand when needed thanks to everyone who was able to come and collect sandbags from our unit to take some of the pressure of our members.
"We are ready to help again 24/7."
