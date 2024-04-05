Minor flooding likely at Tuncurry and possible at Bulahdelah overnight

While there was an initial flood watch in place since Thursday afternoon, a flood warning has now been issued for Wallis Lake and the Myall River by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Minor flooding is likely at Tuncurry and possible at Bulahdelah overnight.
Rainfall totals of up to 95 mm have been observed at Wallis Lake in the 24 hours to 4pm Friday, and up to 100mm in the Myall River catchment since 9am Thursday.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast through the catchments for the remainder of Friday and into Saturday.
This situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as required.
The Wallis Lake at Tuncurry (Point Road) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (0.90 m) overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
The Myall River at Bulahdelah may reach the minor flood level (3.00 m) overnight Friday into Saturday. Further rises are possible with the forecast rainfall.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/midnorth.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.