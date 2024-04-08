Anzac Day preparations underway

Forster Tuncurry RSL Sub-branch will conduct the traditional Anzac Day dawn service at Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry from 6am, Thursday, April 25.
Following the dawn service, Club Forster will open between 7-10am for veterans and the general public for the traditional Anzac Day breakfast in the bistro on the ground floor for a cost of $20 to the general public.
All current and former defence force personnel wearing medals and their immediate family members will be able to purchase subsidised breakfast tickets at a discounted price of $10 per person.
Breakfast tickets will be available at the bistro cash register on the ground floor at Club Forster.
The Anzac Day march will form up in Parkes Street, Tuncurry at 10.15am and proceed along the eastern side of Manning Street to the Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry for the commemorative service from at 11am.
Temporary road closures will be in place from approximately 10-10.45 am.
Road Closures will be Little and Parkes streets, Lake and Parkes streets, Parkes and Beach streets, Kent Street, Wharf Street at Manning Street, the Forster Tuncurry bridge at Manning Street and Point Road intersection, Taree Street and Point Road.
Members of the community are asked to respect SES volunteers who will be controlling barriers and working as marshals.
Anyone wishing to lay a wreath or tribute at either service is asked to contact the sub-branch secretary, Janice Peasnell, 6591 6519
Following the main serve Club Forster bistros will be open for lunch. Two-Up will start from 2pm in the club auditorium on level two
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.