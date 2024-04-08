Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Anzac Day preparations underway

By Staff Reporters
April 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forster Tuncurry RSL Sub-branch will conduct the traditional Anzac Day dawn service at Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry from 6am, Thursday, April 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.