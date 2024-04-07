Great Lakes Advocate
Soil super heroes workshop

By Staff Reporters
April 8 2024 - 7:00am
A soil restoration course, focusing on soil biodiversity and ecology, will be held on an eco tourism property in Topi Topi early next month.

