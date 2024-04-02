Please respect our space

On March 28 I was returning home to Forster, and not even halfway home we came into traffic and all I could think of was, please don't go to Forster.
Why you may ask?
Easy, yes, tourist to our town is great, but at the same time, it has its down-points. Some tourists come nearly every year while others come for the first time.
However, what upsets me is how they disrespect our town, they don't live here therefore they don't have any pride in our beaches, or our parks let alone the dolphins that swim in our waters.
Our beaches are some of the best in NSW. As a resident, I take pride in my surroundings, but what upsets me the most is when tourists get out on the water with their new beaut jet skis and carry on rather badly, not to mention often stupid and not setting a good example to those around them.
They believe it is so funny that when they see dolphins they circle them and scare these beautiful animals. If I went to their town and saw something they respected and did the same thing they do to our dolphins, they would jump up and down calling us every name they could think of.
Come and visit by all means we will welcome you with open arms, all we ask is that you respect our waters and the animals that live in our waters.
Dolphins are such sweet natured animals and they won't hurt you yet, you want to scare them with your jet skis.
If you come for a visit just remember it isn't just the locals that just live here and try to be just that little bit more respectful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.