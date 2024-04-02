Hawks prepare to play a second trial match

Forster-Tuncurry will continue preparations for the Group Three Rugby League season with a trial game against Sutherland club, Bosco Bulldogs at the Harry Elliott Oval on Saturday.
Reserve grade will kick-off at 1pm with the first grade at 2.30pm.
This will probably be the club's last hit-out before the start of the season on Sunday, April 28 against Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.
The Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars games will be played at Wauchope on Saturday, April 13 while the club is unlikely to organise a match the following week just before the start of the season-proper.
Three Forster players, Harry Reardon, Beau Lowry and Liam Simon will be involved in the first grade All Stars fixture at Wauchope.
Hawks coach Robbie Payne said his squad showed promise in the first trial against Avondale, which was played a fortnight ago.
Forster won the match 28-22.
He said one of the pleasing aspects was the number of players available for the game, which was combined first and reserve grade, particularly after last year's well documented problems.
Meanwhile, the Mission Bush Chooks were the winners of the Paul Steel Memorial Golf Day conducted by the Hawks.
This was described as a 'fantastic day' by club officials.
The Group Three season launch will be held at Club Old Bar on Saturday evening,
