Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hawks prepare to play a second trial match

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry captain Byram Stewart spots a gap in the defence during the trial game against Avondale played at Tuncurry.
Forster-Tuncurry captain Byram Stewart spots a gap in the defence during the trial game against Avondale played at Tuncurry.

Forster-Tuncurry will continue preparations for the Group Three Rugby League season with a trial game against Sutherland club, Bosco Bulldogs at the Harry Elliott Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.