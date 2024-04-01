Bushfire danger period comes to a close

The bushfire danger period (BFDP) ended at midnight, last night, Sunday March 31 in 36 local government areas (LGAs) including Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings.
Fire agencies and land managers in these areas will now turn their attention towards conducting hazard reduction works, which includes planned burning across many areas of the state where and when possible.
Superintendent Ugo Tolone said all members of the public must continue to abide by the law when conducting their own hazard reduction burns as well.
"From Monday, April 1 fire permits will no longer be required for the Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs and all other areas outside the BFDP," Superintendent Tolone said.
"Even though a fire permit is no longer required, residents must still notify their neighbours and the local fire authority 24 hours before burning.
"Before lighting up, people should also have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property and call triple zero (000) immediately should the fire escape their property.
"There is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment, if they are not managed correctly."
Superintendent Tolone said the local community should not become complacent to the danger of bush and grass fires, even during autumn and winter months.
"Local fire danger ratings will continue to be issued daily, giving the community an indication of their fire risk year-round," Superintendent Tolone said.
"I urge all residents to take the threat of bush fire seriously and to prepare their families and home now.
"Your local fire station or fire control centre can provide advice on how to safely undertake hazard reduction work and how to best prepare yourself, your property and your family for the next bush fire season.
"The first thing you should do though is update your bush fire survival plan and discuss it with your household."
You can notify the RFS of your intention to burn online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify.
More information is also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP.
