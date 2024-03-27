Second man charged following quad bike crash

He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, aggravated enter dwelling in company intent to steal, destroy or damage property, receive motor vehicle part-theft=serious indictable offence, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, rider without helmet ride with one passenger without helmet, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.

