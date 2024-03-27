Great Lakes Advocate
Document puts forward new plan for Little Street boat ramp

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 28 2024 - 10:16am, first published March 27 2024 - 6:00pm
A recommendation to change the use of the Little Street, Forster boat ramp, located next to the Little Street Baths - Ehlefeldt Reserve - has been acknowledged in the draft MidCoast Recreational Boating Infrastructure Plan 2024-35

