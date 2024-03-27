Document puts forward new plan for Little Street boat ramp

A recommendation to change the use of the Little Street, Forster boat ramp, located next to the Little Street Baths - Ehlefeldt Reserve - has been acknowledged in the draft MidCoast Recreational Boating Infrastructure Plan 2024-35
The document questions the viability of the site and puts forward a proposal to repurpose the ramp to a canoe slide or for small, non-motorised craft.
An upgrade of the jetty gangway pontoon combined baths also has been suggested.
Users and members of the public can comment on the recommendations published in the document when it goes on 25 working days public exhibition.
The plan's objective is to deliver boating infrastructure that allows the community to undertake a variety of water based activities with a long-term sustainable focus.
Councillors agreed with a recommendation to place the draft plan on show during this month's March ordinary meeting.
The actions identified in the plan will have significant long-term financial implications for council, and where financial impacts are anticipated these have been identified in the plan, along with their anticipated source/s of funding, MidCoast Council recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames reported
"Council provides and maintains a great variety of open spaces and recreation facilities to cater for the recreational and play pursuits of our community," Mr Ames said.
"Council's commitment to the community is to protect our natural environment whilst providing affordable recreation and play opportunities through the provision of high-quality infrastructure that will increase participation and enhance the physical activity undertaken by the community," he said.
"Council is also committed to the sustainable management of the Mid-Coast's open spaces.
"Both environmental and cultural character are protected within our open spaces and council acknowledges the value that traditional owners bring to our natural environments and is committed to promoting and protecting traditional owner engagement and values."
Council is responsible for 95 boating facilities across the LGA (local government area), infrastructures which include boat ramps, jetties, pontoons and non-motorised launching ramps.
The MidCoast Recreational Boating Plan highlights the importance of recreational boating to the community, and the attraction of boating to visitors.
The focus of the plan are facilities located within parks and reserves, as well as the impact these facilities and their users have on the natural environment, Mr Ames said.
"We need to balance their provision, the activities that are attracted to them, and sustainably protecting our natural spaces."
Most boating facilities were located many decades ago, and by and large the analysis conducted during the development of the Recreational Boating Infrastructure Plan has found that they are in the best locations, he said.
Katheryn Stinson reminded the community that the plan was not the final document.
There still may be a little room for some submissions, and when we read them some adjusting, Cr Stinson said.
Have your say on the draft plan at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/midcoast-recreational-boating-infrastructure-plan before Sunday, May 5.
