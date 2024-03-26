Have your say on the draft Koala Conservation Strategy

MidCoast Council's draft Koala Conservation Strategy is on public exhibition until Sunday, May 5.
The draft strategy will guide management actions for koala recovery and conservation on public and private land.
"We are seeking community feedback on this important draft strategy," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"It will also help guide council's koala conservation program, Koala Safe Spaces, which is funded by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water."
The draft strategy reflects the results of the initial community consultation held between November 27, 2023 and February 11, 2024.
It is also informed by koala sightings, habitat mapping, and applied scientific knowledge.
Members of the community can view the draft strategy, habitat maps, and engagement report online or at a MidCoast Council customer service point or library.
Provide your feedback at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-strategy until Sunday, May 5.
Once the exhibition period is complete, community feedback will be reviewed and the strategy will be finalised. The strategy will then be presented to council for adoption.
