Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Have your say on the draft Koala Conservation Strategy

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 27 2024 - 10:48am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council's draft Koala Conservation Strategy is on public exhibition until Sunday, May 5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.