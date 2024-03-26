Great Lakes Advocate
Man charged with alleged child abuse offences against overseas victim - Strike Force Trawler

By Staff Reporters
March 26 2024 - 12:04pm
Sex Crimes Squad detectives have arrested a man in Taree and charged him with a number of alleged child abuse offences against an overseas victim.

