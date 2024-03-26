Man charged with alleged child abuse offences against overseas victim - Strike Force Trawler

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have arrested a man in Taree and charged him with a number of alleged child abuse offences against an overseas victim.
The arrest was made following an investigation under Strike Force Trawler, an ongoing operation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
Following a referral from the New Jersey State Police in the USA, strike force detectives began an investigation into a man from the Mid North Coast.
About 9.40am yesterday, Monday, March 25, strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Taree where they arrested a 39-year-old man.
The man was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with 12 offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court sometime today, Tuesday, March 26.
Police will allege in court the man had been using a social media platform since January 2024 to procure a 13-year-old girl outside of Australia to engage in sexual activity.
State Crime Commands Sex Crimes Squad commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Kirsty Hales said this arrest was an example of how international law enforcement agencies work together.
"If you do the wrong thing to a child - whether here or overseas - we can still find you and you are still answerable to an Australian court," Det A/Supt Hales said.
"With school holidays approaching, this arrest is also a timely reminder to parents to encourage open conversations with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers online.
"Children need to know it's never too late to talk to a trusted parent, adult or friend, and there are steps the police can take to help them - no matter how far an online relationship may have progressed."
Parents can find more information at 'Think U Know' - www.thinkuknow.org.au/resources-tab/parents-and-carers
Investigations under Strike Force Trawler continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.