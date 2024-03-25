Traffic and Highway Patrol's Easter long weekend blood drive

The Traffic and Highway Patrol command has launched a week-long blood drive to help draw attention to the impact of road trauma on communities, ahead of the Easter long weekend.
In 2018, Senior Constable Jonathan Wright, attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol command, was setting up a random breath testing site on Campbelltown Road, Leumeah, when he and a fellow officer were hit by a distracted driver.
As a result, Senior Constable Wright was pinned between two vehicles.
He sustained serious lower leg injuries and lost a significant amount of blood.
"Whilst in hospital, I underwent three major surgeries during which I received five bags of blood and my right leg below the knee had to be amputated.
"Without blood I likely would not be here today," Senior Constable Wright said.
Six years later, Senior Constable Wright operates a part of South West Traffic and Highway Patrol, as a community engagement officer providing in-school road safety programs to Year 11 students across the south western and southern regions.
Starting Monday, March 25, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers across the state are attending their local Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centres to donate blood and help save lives.
Seven people lost their lives and 129 were seriously injured on NSW roads during the Easter long weekend last year.
Leading the drive, Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said every member of the NSW Police Force knows the importance of blood donations as they unfortunately see people who need blood every day.
"Traffic officers see first-hand the very real need for blood when they arrive on the scene of crashes where people have suffered serious injuries and will require donations," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Every Easter long weekend, we see a significant increase of vehicles and users on our roads across the state and it is an extremely important time for the community to be vigilant and look out for one another," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The need for blood is three per cent higher this year than the same time last year, and we encourage anyone who can donate to do so, not only are you helping people who have suffered traumatic injuries but also those with serious illnesses, such as cancer."
To meet the current demand for blood, more than 33,000 donations are needed every week across Australia, and an hour of your time could save up to three lives.
More information is available on the Lifeblood website at www.lifeblood.com.au.
