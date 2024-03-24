Let us help you bring your creative vision to life

If you have a great idea for a creative project that will benefit the Mid-Coast Community, apply online for funding to bring your vision to life.
The MidCoast Arts Support Program is a pilot grant funding program that aims to enhance opportunities for the creative industry sector to contribute to a thriving community.
"MidCoast Council is excited to provide an opportunity to support creative projects that will benefit our community," liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"If you have a vision for a public art project, an idea for a creative industry development workshop or a way our community can learn and participate in caring for country, we want to help you make it happen," he said.
The total grant pool available for the first round is $15,000.
A maximum of $5000 per applicant is available for people in the creative industries sector including artists, singers, dancers, actors, designers, architects, animators and all other creative industry groups across the Mid-Coast region.
This project has been established with the support of the Arts and Creative Industries Reference Group which provide strategic advice to council on the planning, development and delivery of service to support the arts and creative industries in the Mid-Coast region.
Applications are open until Monday, April 15.
For more information and to apply, head over to https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-support-and-statistics/Grants-and-funding/MidCoast-Arts-Support-Program.
