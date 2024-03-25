Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

New set of priorities for destination plan

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture Scott Calvin
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture Scott Calvin

While the first MidCoast Council Destination Management Plan, developed and endorsed in 2017, focused on getting the Barrington Coast brand into the market, the new document sets the direction for and prioritises sustainable growth of the visitor economy to 2030 and beyond.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.