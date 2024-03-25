New set of priorities for destination plan

While the first MidCoast Council Destination Management Plan, developed and endorsed in 2017, focused on getting the Barrington Coast brand into the market, the new document sets the direction for and prioritises sustainable growth of the visitor economy to 2030 and beyond.
The latest Destination Management Plan, which has a greater focus on industry and experience development, was endorsed during the monthly ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, March 20.
It presents objectives, measures and actions focused on three themes:
MidCoast Destination Management Plan Review Reference Group (DMPR Reference Group) chair and mayor, Claire Pontin explained the document was a revised edition of the previous management plan.
We believed this was very successful, Cr Pontin said.
"We had a reference group which helped us through this process," she said.
"We had a whole lot of industry people who steered us through that process and made comment on various drafts of the plan
"The notable change this time around is whereas the first plan was focussed on getting the branding of Barrington Coast known out there and drawing people to the area - which we all know is very successful - this plan is about working with industry providers and trying to provide more experiences and opportunities for local businesses to tap into that tourist market.
"We are very pleased to see that go ahead and thank all the staff who were involved in that process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.