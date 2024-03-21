Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sweet Buttercup looking for love

March 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gorgeous Buttercup is hard to resist. Picture supplied.
Gorgeous Buttercup is hard to resist. Picture supplied.

Buttercup is a sweet, curious and inquisitive four-month-old tabby kitten.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.