Estia's bloody good sports

Brave, generous, thoughtful or just bloody good sports would be an apt description for the courageous group of Estia Health Forster staff and family members who participated in this year's Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave.
Led by wellbeing officer, Louise Watson the group shaved, cut and coloured their locks in front of a delighted group of residents, staff, family and supporters.
Even eyebrows were not safe from Estia resident hairdresser, Rebecca Page's busy clippers.
In the month leading up to the event, held last Tuesday, March 19, the team of 10 organisers helped raise more than $6000.
For Louise, raising money for the foundation was a no-brainer; her dad Brian Thurtell died at age 68, 14 years ago from multiple myeloma.
Louise was an experienced "old hand" at fundraising, organising a number of charity events during the 25 plus years she has been in aged care.
Louise was supported by her mum, 80-year-old Bernice, who had her hair dyed.
Cancer registry data shows blood cancers remain among the most prevalent and significant diseases impacting Australian communities today, with more than 19,400 people diagnosed annually.
After a friend offered Lachlan York a sizeable donation to not only cut off his beard and hair, but his eyebrows as well, there was no hesitation.
Lachlan said chopping off his long brown locks was for a good cause.
"I've had it (long hair) for six years and thought it was time for a change," he said.
"And, my co-workers were doing it."
Lachlan's 20cm (give or take a few centimetres) long plait will be given to a charity which turns donated hair into wigs for people with cancer.
For the past five months Charmain Williams has been confined to a wheelchair after suffering from a stroke.
"I can't do anything much," Charmain said.
"But, having my hair dyed for a good cause is an easy way to help others."
Charmain chose what she described as fun pink and silver colours for her hair.
"I didn't want to do the football colours."
Since 1998, the World's Greatest Shave has raised more than $300 million to fund blood cancer research and expert Leukaemia Foundation support.
Last year money raised from the World's Greatest Shave provided 550 families with 37,655 nights of accommodation, supported just under 2500 patients and family members with transport services, assisted patients and their families with grants and generally helped improve the lives of Australians facing leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
