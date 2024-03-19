Southern United to tackle New Lambton in season's opener at Tuncurry

SOUTHERN United has been forced to switch venues for Saturday's Newcastle League 2 football season opener against New Lambton Juniors.
The game will be played at Tuncurry Sports Complex as Boronia Park is closed due to council maintenance.
Southern will field three grades for the first time, with the third grade kicking off at 11am. First grade will start at 2.45.
First grade coach Jonathon Newman said the first grade side looks in shaping up well despite a couple of hiccups.
"We'll go into this weekend missing experienced Blake Barnes-Riddell, and there are some injury concerns around Brock Gutherson and Tommy Elder which we'll know more about later in the week,'' he said.
A notable absentee will be skipper Beau Wynter, who Newman concedes will be a 'big loss.'
"His central defensive partner Troy Chipperfield has overseas travel plans and so is unavailable. Other than that though we have a largely unchanged roster.
Mason Moore is a gain from Port United and Newman said he looks to be a quality central defender.
"Mark Mallia has managed to modify his work arrangements and will be available for selection every week. Tommy Elder's return from his pre-season leg fracture last year is a big bonus and means that competition for places in our midfield will be tough.''
Newman is also impressed by several newcomers.
"Jaxon Natoli has a real hunger and an eye for goal, as does Sean Marcusson. Jake Koller looks like he could develop into a superb left fullback,'' he said.
"Elijah Bennell, Jackson Summers and Lachie Bone appear very assured midfielders and will increase the pressure on the incumbent first graders.
"We've really increased our defensive stocks as well - the experienced Jason Little joins us this year, and both Jake Judson and Nate Patterson look to be quality players.''
Newman said the third grade is almost exclusively made up of younger players.
"We'll seed a couple of more experienced heads in with them throughout the season but I have to say our reserve and third teams are very hard to distinguish from each other,'' he said.
"They've trialled very impressively and I'm confident we'll be very competitive across all the grades.''
Saturday's opponent, New Lambton Junior Football Club is the community football arm of New Lambton Football Club, which also competes in NNSW NPL1 and NNSW NPLW.
"My impression is that given the size of their club its likely that they'll have a lot of depth and based on last year when they finished just outside the final five in first grade, and made the five in reserves, they should be a very strong opponent first up,'' Newman said.
"I believe our league has several clubs in it that could compete at much higher levels, with every game this season looking like it's going to be quite tough.''
