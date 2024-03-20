Dylan to go for gold at Australian titles

FORSTER Surf Club's Dylan Kinkade will head to the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships on the Sunshine Coast next month chasing more gold.
Kinkade returned from the state titles, held Queenscliff on Sydney's Northern Beaches, with a gold medal in the under 17 beach flags and a bronze in his favoured event, the beach sprint.
This followed his success in the Country titles held at Warilla on the South Coast in January when he took out the sprint/beach flag double.
Kinkade admits he's still coming to terms with winning a state title.
"I didn't go into the carnival with any expectations,'' he said.
"It was pretty surprising to see how I went, especially in the flags.''
Kinkade was second in his heat of the sprint before winning the semi-final fairly comfortably.
He estimates he was a metre and a half off first place in the final.
"I didn't feel as good running as I did at Country.
But now I have to work on my technique and strength and hopefully run like I did at Country at the nationals at Maroochydore.- Dylan Kinkade, Forster surf club
"I also stepped in a hole right towards the end and that threw me off a bit.
"But now I have to work on my technique and strength and hopefully run like I did at Country at the nationals at Maroochydore.''
He was far from confident of his chances in the flags.
"I didn't have the greatest of warm-ups,'' Kinkade said.
"And my first few runs were pretty bad.
"But as I got through the heats I got better and better.''
So to the final, where the numbers were gradually whittled down.
Kinkade said when it came to the final four nerves started to hit when he realised he was in contention for a medal.
"My heart was pumping pretty hard,'' he said.
"I knew how close I was to a medal. But from there, when there was only three left, I felt pretty good.''
Kinkade said he was in good shape when it came down to the last two to decide the medal.
"I won that fairly easily,'' he said.
He said the fact he was a state champion didn't register at first.
"It was probably later that afternoon,'' he said.
"I'm the best at flags in my age group... it's a surreal feeling.''
He's already started preparing for the nationals to be held next month with his coach, Beth Lee.
"I'll go to the gym a couple of times a week and try and head to the beach to work on my starts. I'll have another session on track over that distance."
He thinks he might be a better chance of gaining a medal in the flags.
Kinkade said he called coach Lee as soon as possible after his win in the flags.
"Mum text her straight away,'' he said.
"Beth was super proud of me... heaps happy.''
The football season has started and Kinkade plays with Mid Coast in the Northern NSW National Premier League. He'll keep playing and training for football and isn't concerned about possible injury before the nationals.
