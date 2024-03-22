Great Lakes Advocate
Welcome to the world, Reuben James Connolly

March 22 2024 - 4:00pm
Picture by Scott Calvin
A son, Reuben James, has been born to proud parents Madeleine-Mae Higgins and Jordan Connolly of Taree.

