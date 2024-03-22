Welcome to the world, Reuben James Connolly

A son, Reuben James, has been born to proud parents Madeleine-Mae Higgins and Jordan Connolly of Taree.
Reuben was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 21, weighing 2.91 kilograms, and is their first child.
Proud grandparents are Anthony Davies of Darawank, Julianne Higgins of Tuncurry, and Eddie and Kellie Connolly of Black Head.
Proud great grandparents are Sylvia Connolly of Black Head, Beryl Higgins of Forster, Kerron Donelly of Richmond and Cheryl Leaver of Windsor.
