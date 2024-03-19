Rees to coach rugby reps

DAVE Rees from the Manning Ratz will coach the Lower Mid North Coast representative rugby side in the inaugural clash against the Mid North Coast at Coffs Harbour on Saturday, May 11.
Officials hope Chris Marchant from Gloucester will be in charge of the women's side although this has to be confirmed.
While the LNC women's teams play in a 10-a-side competition, the representative fixture will be the traditional 15-a-side.
Mid North Coast officials are confident the southern side will be competitive.
This year's game will be at Coffs, with the 2025 fixture to be played at a southern venue, probably at Taree or Forster.
The Lower North Coast competition will kick-off on Saturday, April 6.
Five sides will again contest the men's competition, with five involved in the women's 10s.
Wauchope will be the defending men's champions while Gloucester are the reigning premiers in the women's 10s.
