Mustangs a tough early test for Hawks

FORSTER-Tuncurry will face an immediate challenge in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League season against Macleay Valley Mustangs at the Harry Elliott Oval on Sunday, April 28.
The Mustangs were beaten finalists last season and reports indicate the Kempsey combination has built up for this year.
Former NRL star, Beau Champion has taken over as coach and North Coast representative halfback, Sean Davis-Caldwell returns to the Mustangs after having a season in Group Two in 2023.
The Mustangs have also re-signed a host of talented young players, including last season's Group Three player of the year, lock Ethan Thompson.
"They'll be a test for us for sure,'' Hawks coach, Robbie Payne said.
"But it will be good to be at home for round one.''
The Hawks are well placed to improve on last season's dismal results when the club finished last in first and reserve grades.
Forster has built up considerably in the off-season and report strong numbers at training sessions.
Payne pointed out that while the Group Three campaign runs from late April to mid-September, it's only 14 rounds.
That means a strong early start is required in the push for semi-final placings.
We then have the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous games at Wauchope on April 13 where we expect to have players involved, then have a week off and then the comp starts.- Hawks coach, Robbie Payne
"In the rebuild phase for the club we had to jump on our recruitment early.
"That started in late August. But we also had to keep those players who signed from outside the area active and entertained, knowing the comp doesn't start to the end of April.''
The Hawks will play a trial game on Saturday at the Harry Elliott Oval and another on Saturday, April 6, the second against the Bosco Bulldogs from the Cronulla area.
This Saturday's games will start with women's league tag at 1.30pm, reserve grade at 2.30pm and first grade from 4pm.
"We then have the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous games at Wauchope on April 13 where we expect to have players involved, then have a week off and then the comp starts,'' Payne said.
Payne said the Hawks would have solid depth this year and this could be further bolstered by some late recruits.
"There's a few rumours of some former players from a couple of seasons ago making comebacks,'' he said.
"They're pretty strong rumours and if they're true they'll help our numbers. But until we see them at training, they're just rumours.''
Payne said it appeared the club would have strong numbers for the Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition.
Forster will be entering a side for the first time.
As reported last week, eight teams will play in the women's rugby league.
The Hawks and Wingham will be the only two from the southern part of the group.
The Group Three season launch will be held at Club Old Bar, on Saturday, April 6.
