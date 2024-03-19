Beaches won't be the same on Sundays

Up and down the coast, Sunday mornings will not be the same on beaches without the nippers with their special energy, their excitement and their enthusiasm.
Whether they're running around on the sand or learning about water safety, they bring a lot of joy to the beach experience.
Nippers, with their colourful Newcastle Permanent sponsored rash vests and age-coloured caps, their eager faces infuse the shore with a sense of vitality and community spirit.
Their laughter echoes along the coastline as they dart back and forth, learning sand and water skills.
But, it's not just about fun and games; nippers also embody a crucial aspect of beach culture: water safety.
Under the guidance of experienced age managers, water safety officers and active patrol lifesavers, they learn valuable skills that could one day save lives.
From understanding surf conditions to mastering basic rescue techniques, nippers gain confidence and competence in the ocean environment.
Moreover, nippers represent the future of surf lifesaving, embodying the ethos of volunteerism and service that defines this noble tradition.
Their participation fosters a sense of responsibility and stewardship towards the beach, instilling values of respect and care for the coastal environment.
Nippers have now completed their education program for the 2023-24 surf season: competencies have been recorded and age awards for those 8-13 years have been announced.
We anticipate a bumper season next year with increased enrolments as we will be operating out of our magnificent new club house which will provide fantastic training facilities during the 2024-25 surf season.- Forster Surf Life Saving Club junior activities chair, Nova Grosvenor
Determining champions in the older groups is based on attendance, participation and performance.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club junior activities chair, Nova Grosvenor, reflected on another successful year for the five to 13-year-old nippers on Main Beach during the final day of activities.
"Nippers play a vital role in beach communities by promoting water safety, instilling a sense of responsibility, and fostering a love for the ocean," she said.
"We anticipate a bumper season next year with increased enrolments as we will be operating out of our magnificent new club house which will provide fantastic training facilities during the 2024-25 surf season.
"Parents are urged to consider registering their child in the nipper program next season as it could help save their lives and other lives.
"Our club is indebted to the age managers, water safety officers, supportive parents and barbecue staff without whom our programs cannot be conducted, so please consider volunteering next year as there is a job for everyone."
On a wonderfully warm autumn day, Forster nippers 'graduated' from their age specific programs before the youngsters enjoyed fun and games, highlighted by the long slip-&-slide with water once again, provided by the officers and units from the Fire and Rescue NSW Forster Fire Station.
Under six and seven nippers partake in a non-competitive curriculum and all nippers in these age groups were presented with medals.
All nippers received certificates via email from SLSA and engine goggles.
Awards were presented to age champions for those Under 8 to Under 14. These are:
Jasmine Walker and Angus Loy (8), Anna Brooks and Corey Marshall (9), Edie Loy and Zephaniah Van Aalst (10), Sophie Whitehouse-Miotto and Jax Tull (11), Georgia Royal and Reyansh Pantha (12) and Adele Whitehouse- Miotto and Neil Uprety (13).
Age managers encouragement awards were presented to Emma Boucher and Arden Cassar (8), Everly Webb and Hunter Montefiore (9), Skye Breiner and Isaac Hatton (10), Sara Uprety and Chase Brooks (11), Mason Grosvenor (12) and Sophie Jones (13).
Without nippers, beaches will seem quieter, less dynamic, and perhaps a bit less safe.
Their absence will be palpable, reminding us of the invaluable contribution these young surf enthusiasts make to our coastal communities.
So, next season as you stroll along the shore and hear the laughter of nippers, take a moment to appreciate the vitality and spirit they bring to our beaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.