Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State medals for Black Head

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 21 2024 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh and Ella Pegrum with Miley Cox and Bronte Kippax after their third placing in the under 15 cameron relay at the state championships.
Ashleigh and Ella Pegrum with Miley Cox and Bronte Kippax after their third placing in the under 15 cameron relay at the state championships.

BLACK Head Surf Club finished in the medal count at the NSW open surf lifesaving championships held at Sydney's northern beaches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.