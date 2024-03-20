State medals for Black Head

BLACK Head Surf Club finished in the medal count at the NSW open surf lifesaving championships held at Sydney's northern beaches.
The club sent a small team consisting of under 19 competitor Izaac Boag, under 15 Miley Cox and three under 14s, Ella and Ash Pegrum and Bronte Kippax.
After competing in the state age championships the previous week, Ell, Ash and Bronte were allowed to take part in the under 15s in team events only.
Izaac's best performance was in the two kilometre beach run where he was fourth. He was a finalist in the board where he was 15th and the iron, where he was ninth.
Miley was a finalist in the 15s iron and claimed eighth spot. She then teamed with Bronte, Ella and Ash to finish third in the 15s cameron relay.
Bronte and Miley were fourth in the 15 board rescue while Ella and Ashe were second in the one kilometre beach relay where Bronte and Miley were fourth.
Bronte, Miley, Ella and Ash won bronze in the under 15 swim while they were seventh in the board relay.
Meanwhile, club coach Marty Cowper said Tully Kippax was the unlucky competitor at the state age held the previous weekend.
He said Tully held a commanding lead in the under 11 board race heading to the finish line. However, three competitors trailing her picked up a wave and all overtook her.
"Tully went from first to fourth and missed out on a medal altogether,'' Marty said.
"It was bad luck, but these things happen.' Tully's had a successful season."
