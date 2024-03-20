Oyster farmers clean up Wallis Lake

Local oyster farmers have come together for the mass industry-led clean-up event, Tide to Tip.
Now running in its fifth year, the clean-up program, on Wallis Lake, was organised by OceanWatch Australia and saw oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups in estuaries across the state and beyond.
Together, the oyster industry is helping combat the scourge of marine debris in our marine and estuarine habitats.
Out on the water every day, oyster farmers have an intimate knowledge of their local environment, and regularly collect rubbish they find floating in the estuary.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for shellfish farmers to give back to estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but also helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come.
"We need to take care of our environment as oyster farmers and community members," Wallis Lake oyster grower, William Rassio said.
"As oyster farmers the health of the river directly impacts our livelihoods, and these events are a valuable opportunity for us to actively contribute by removing debris and plastics from our waterways."
This annual clean-up event involves 18 other estuaries from across NSW.
After collection, the waste is sorted and counted using the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
Since its inception, the Tide to Tip clean-up has resulted in the completion of 73 events.
Together with the help of 875 volunteers, more than 42 tonnes of waste has been removed from our estuaries.
Partners include local councils, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Landcare NSW, Local Land Services, Clean-up Australia, NSW Farmers Association, and Tangaroa Blue.
This project is supported by OceanWatch Australia through joint funding by the Australian and NSW governments' Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.