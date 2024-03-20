Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oyster farmers clean up Wallis Lake

By Staff Reporters
March 21 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local oyster farmers have come together for the mass industry-led clean-up event, Tide to Tip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.