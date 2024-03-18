Police appeal for public assistance

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to members of the public to help them identify a person of interest following a stealing offence at Coles, Forster.
Police have released CCTV images of the person who they would like to speak with and are appealing for public assistance after the offence took place on February 10.
As inquiries continue, police have released an image of a female person who may be able to assist with this investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this person is urged to contact Forster Police on 65551299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police event E80633463 relates to this incident. Please quote this number.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
