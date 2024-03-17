Welcome to Mackenzie Grace

Renee and Mitchell Higgins of Coolongolook are thrilled to announce the arrival of their daughter Mackenzie Grace Higgins.
Mackenzie was born at 1.48pm at Manning Base Hospital on February 23.
She weighed 3.42 kilograms.
She is a sister for Mia Higgins.
Proud grandparents are Ian and Cheryl Higgins of Coolongolook and Wayne and Donna Schneider of Dubbo.
