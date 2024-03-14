Making way for new play equipment at Forster Heights

The playground at Forster Heights will be removed to make way for a new playground in the coming financial year.
MidCoast Council has identified the Forster Heights Park playground, at Garden Street and Sunset Avenue, as a priority for replacement in line with the Playspace Strategy that has recently been adopted.
"The upgrade of this park and others has come about as a direct result of feedback from the community which resulted in the Playspace Strategy," MidCoast Council director of liveable communities Paul De Szell said.
"An audit of all playgrounds in the Mid-Coast showed that they are ageing and currently do not deliver the value that the community wants from them.
"The Playspace strategy made recommendations for every existing playground and the recommendation for this particular playground was that it needed replacing.
"The whole idea is to provide better facilities for our community."
The Tuncurry Sports Complex playground will also be removed over the coming weeks.
A replacement is not proposed for this playground in the short term, however, it has been identified in the Playspace Strategy for upgrades in the future depending on funding availability.
To see council's Playspace Strategy go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/playspace-strategy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.