Land to be returned to community as green space

Demolition works are set to start on two buildings in Little Street, Forster.
The MidCoast Council buildings, which formerly housed the Visitor Information Centre and Forster Country Women's Association, are both in poor condition and have significant structural issues that would require full renovations.
The Visitor Information Centre has since moved into its new home at the recently opened Forster Civic Centre along with the CWA, who now have a lease arrangement using a room and storage area in the same building.
MidCoast Council director of liveable communities Paul De Szell said the land that the derelict buildings sit on will be returned to the community as a green space once the demolition is complete.
"These buildings are nearing their end of life meaning they would have to be fully rebuilt," he said.
"Since these buildings were closed vandals have also caused thousands of dollars damage and there have been minor arson attacks.
"The demolition means these buildings can be removed and the land can be returned for the community to use."
Demolition on the two buildings starts on the week beginning March 8.
