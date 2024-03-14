Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Surf lifesavers mount dramatic night surf rescue at One Mile Beach

By Staff Reporters
March 14 2024 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 17-YEAR-old boy is lucky to be alive after volunteer surf lifesavers mounted a tricky rescue effort at Forster on Wednesday, March 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.