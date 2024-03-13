MidCoast Council to offer free Agri-tourism workshop to diversify industry

Farmers, landholders and anyone in the agriculture and tourism industries are invited to attend MidCoast Council's agritourism workshop on April 30 at The Moorings Lakehouse in Coomba Park.
Participants will have the chance to learn how to take their agricultural business to the next level by diversifying in the expanding agritourism industry. This includes farm experiences, cellar doors, cafés, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking, hosting small weddings and other activities.
Agritourism has enjoyed a boom in recent years and this is a fantastic opportunity to learn how you can make it work for you and your property.
MidCoast Council's Manger of Economic and Destination Development, Tanya Lipus, said for some combining the two ventures was a "no brainer".
"The MidCoast has an abundant agriculture sector and we want to share that with the 2 million plus visitors we welcome here each year," she said.
"We want to help facilitate an increased experience for those visitors.
"And the demand is there.
"According to the CSIRO, agritourism in Australia is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2030 at around 5 per cent per annum growth.
"Enabling the regions landowners with the right information and tools on how they can compliment their existing agriculture business can benefit them by offering an additional source of income and add value to their existing operations.
"It also raises the profile of the abundance of our spectacular locally made produce and rural setting."
The event runs from 11am until 2pm and is free of charge. Numbers are capped so participants must register on Council's website: midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Agritourism-Workshop
