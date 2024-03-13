Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council to offer free Agri-tourism workshop to diversify industry

By Staff Reporters
March 14 2024 - 9:30am
Farmers, landholders and anyone in the agriculture and tourism industries are invited to attend MidCoast Council's agritourism workshop on April 30 at The Moorings Lakehouse in Coomba Park.

