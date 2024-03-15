Bungwahl students take part in large scale interactive mural

Students at tiny Bungwahl Public School have worked with a local artist to design and paint a large mural at holiday spot Seal Rocks Reflections.
The school, which has 40 students, collaborated with artist Dayna Whare to decide on the design for the mural on the amenities block before she asked them to do a "paint by numbers" collaboration to complete sections of it.
Reflections Seal Rocks manager Katie Toney also invited young guests to take part to complete the large-scale, interactive artwork.
"The brief was that we wanted it to celebrate the bush and beach camping experience and highlight the Indigenous flora and fauna but in a bright and vibrant, child friendly way," says Ms Toney, whose children attend the school.
"You'll also find animals hidden in the design - these are then replicated in a scavenger hunt-style around the park in four corresponding power box designs.
Ms Toney said the mural, completed over a month in summer, was appreciated by guests, particularly children who loved its interactivity.
"There are various points you can stand and have your photo taken to look like you're part of the scene," she said.
"It's really lovely mix of the natural world but also the magic that is Seal Rocks - you'll note a couple of mermaids in the design."
Reflections CEO Nick Baker said the mural was a welcome and joyful addition to the Seal Rocks park that was a true community effort.
"Seal Rocks Reflections is a muster point for the surrounding community, staging events on Anzac Day and other public holidays to bring people together, and in the case of the mural, the community helped to complete it," he said.
Ms Whare, who lives about an hour from Seal Rocks, said the involvement of the school pupils and young park guests had been welcome and joyous, from giving feedback on the design to helping paint.
"I set the intention that I didn't want to hover over their shoulder and make it perfect - I just wanted them to experience the moment so there was no stress if they (painted) over the outline - fun was paramount," she said.
