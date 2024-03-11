Big works happening on Little Street, Forster

MidCoast Council is undertaking a road resurfacing program designed to improve and restore the area's road assets.
Asphalt resurfacing will take place on a select segment of Little Street Forster, between Wallis Street and Helen Street.
All works on Little Street will be undertaken between the hours of 7pm and 4am and will on Tuesday, March 19.
The work will involve removing and replacing the existing asphalt pavement.
Work will start on the Helen Street end and finish on the Wallis Street end on March 26 (weather permitting).
During this time traffic control will be closing the affected areas from Tuesday, March 19 through until Friday, March 22.
Following this, Little Street will be then closed from Lake Street through until Wallis Street between Monday, March 25 and the morning of Wednesday, March 27.
Traffic controllers will be on site to direct local residents through the road works in order to leave and enter premises. During this period on street parking will not be possible and apologise for any inconvenience and delays that may be experienced during these works.
For more information on roads go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges.
