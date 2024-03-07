Cricket fixtures for the weekend

A rain affected Saturday afternoon resulted in an unfortunate washout of both of last weekend's Tier 1 matches.
In the match featuring Taree United against Wingham, the Taree side were six for 84 after 30.3 overs when the game was abandoned.
In the Great Lakes Dolphins versus Gloucester Bushmen, Great Lakes were three for 48 after 13 overs when play was also stopped.
In this week's game, Wingham will take on Great Lakes Dolphins on Saturday, March 9 at Cedar Party Reserve.
Unfortunately all the matches from the Tier 2 competition were also washed out last weekend.
This Saturday Pacific Palms will go up against Old Bar Eggins with the match to be played at Pacific Palms Sports Complex, while Old Bar Tavern meets Taree West Sixers at E.G. Trad field.
Both games start at 1pm on Saturday, March 9.
After the washout that was last weekend, fingers are crossed for some uninterrupted cricket action this Saturday.
