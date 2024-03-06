Young people, develop your skills and make a difference

MidCoast Council is inviting young people, aged between 15-24 years, to join the Youth Action Collective.
This youth-led action group will be empowered to identify and advocate on key issues for young people in the area.
The group also will initiate, plan, and implement their ideas for youth-led activities and events.
"We often hear from young people that they'd like more of a say in the future of the Mid-Coast," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"They also want more things to do in the area," Mr Mills said.
"The MidCoast Youth Action Collective will allow a group of young people to represent their peers on important community matters and share ideas for events.
"It will also provide these young people with a valuable experience that may significantly benefit them on a personal and professional level."
Participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills, make new friends and connect with community members.
They will also be formally recognised for their contribution, which may provide them an edge in future study and employment ventures.
Expressions of interest are open until Sunday, March 17, and successful applicants will be notified on Tuesday, March 19.
The group will meet every last Tuesday of the month from 3.30-5pm, with a mix of in-person and online meetings held at different locations around the region.
The Youth Action Collective will be delivered in partnership with MidCoast Council, Mid North Coast Community College, Taree Universities Campus, Manning Support Services, Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group, and Catholic Care.
If you would like to talk to someone before submitting your expression of interest, contact Juno on 7955 7280.
To apply, head to https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Youth-Action-Collective.
