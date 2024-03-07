Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local representation at Speedo sprint finals

By Faye Rowles
March 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Swimming North Coast was represented by 85 swimmers at the Swimming NSW Speedo Spring Series earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.