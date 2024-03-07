Local representation at Speedo sprint finals

Swimming North Coast was represented by 85 swimmers at the Swimming NSW Speedo Spring Series earlier this month.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush on March 2, the 50 metre only event was designed to give new and developing swimmers a chance to swim at the state's premier venue against the best swimmers in the state.
These swimmers were selected in early in February at two venues on the North Coast and the results merged to come up with the top swimmers in each age group in each stroke.
While swimmers were representing Swimming North Coast, they also reported their individual clubs as well.
On the day these swimmers won four medals and achieved 11 top 10 placings.
Thirteen-year-old Port Macquarie swimmer, Bianca Harrison won her gold in the breast-stroke,eight-year-old Cody Kratzmann from Maclean won silver in the breast-stroke and freestyle, while 11-year-old Thomas McCormack from Casino second in the breast-stroke.
Other top 10 placings were Deliah Warton. Alstonville, 12-years butterfly, 7; Addison Cecil, Kingscliff, nine-years butterfly, 5; Lawson King, Alstonville, 13-years backstroke, 6, freestyle, 4; Knox Ellis, Casino, 10-years breast-stroke, 9 and and Valentina Ward 12-years breast-stroke, 6.
Forster results:
Yasmin Cassidy, 13-years backstroke, 20, freestyle, 17; Hamish Carmichael, butterfly, 22, backstroke, 14, freestyle, 30; Toby Westaway, 10-years backstroke, 24, butterfly, 38, freestyle, 22; Shay Underwood 10-years butterfly, 43, breast-stroke, 44; Sara Uprety 10-years butterfly, 45; Lucas Lenke, eight-years backstroke, 28, breast-stroke, 30 and freestyle, 20; Max Underwood 12-years breast-stroke, 40; Byron Vicary 11-years breaststroke, 22 and freestyle, 23.
