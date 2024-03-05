Pearlers waste no time cleaning up Wallis Lake

The waterways which make up Wallis Lake can look pristine.
But, a closer examination reveals there is a dirty aspect lurking just below the surface, and on its foreshore.
Last Sunday, March 3 members of the Great Lakes Pearl Dragons launched their vessel not with the intention of practicing for the next dragon boat event, but to help rid their training area of unsightly and damaging rubbish.
The team was donating their time to the annual Clean Up Australia Day, focusing their efforts on a part of the lake where they spend training.
Miles Island and Leon Island in the Wallis Lake area are both frequented by tourists and locals alike.
It was particularly pleasing to find only a small amount of rubbish was collected from the larger Miles Island, especially following a very heavy tourist season over the summer months.
Regardless, several garbage bags and recycling bags were filled with debris.
Clean Up Australia has been in existence as an annual event held on the first Sunday of March, since 1990, having its foundation established in 1989 by Ian Kiernan and Kim McKay with the Clean Up Sydney Harbour event, where more than 40,000 volunteers collected about 5000 tonnes of rubbish.
Ian Kiernan was tired of finding rubbish in the Sydney Harbour while out enjoying time on his yacht.
It seems only fitting that we continue his vision here in our own Wallis Lake.
Our team of 12 set out on Sunday morning, paddling between and around the two islands, disembarking to search and collect rubbish, which was then stowed on our dragon boat and paddled back to shore, to be taken to the nearby recycling and waste management centre.
This event is hoped to become a firm date in our annual diary.
