Drag racing at Taree Airport outruns storm and technical glitches

Taree Airport was the setting for high speed thrills for the first meeting of the Midcoast Drag Racing Association last Saturday, March 2.
Even the threat of rain and a starting light malfunction could not put a damper on the day as 60 street legal drag cars battled it out on the tarmac.
Association president, Nathan Cooper said despite a delayed start to proceedings, organisers were able to improvise their system and were able to get through a full program of racing.
"One of the guys accidentally plugged the Christmas tree (starting light mechanism) into a 240 volt socket instead of a 110 volt socket and it popped 90 per cent of the globes on the Christmas tree," he said.
Organisers adapted to "flag drop" starts until they were able to source enough globes to use the electronic starter.
Due to the delay, racing continued throughout what was scheduled to be a lunch break to ensure competitors received maximum "seat time" while the weather held off.
"I think some of them ended up with seven or eight runs, which is massive, so there were a lot of passes throughout the day," Nathan said.
Crowds for the event were strong, even if a little down on previous meets, with an attendance estimated at about 1000 to 1200 spectators on the day.
You always get guys winding each other up at the starting line, there's always mind games and trash talking each other, there's always good banter in the pits.- Midcoast Drag Racing Association president, Nathan Cooper
Due to the change in arrangements brought about by the starting lights issue, the planned handicapping format was changed to a "heads up, race your mates" model.
Racing was competitive throughout the day, with more than a little gamesmanship taking place between drivers.
"You always get guys winding each other up at the starting line, there's always mind games and trash talking each other, there's always good banter in the pits," Nathan said.
With some solid racing under their belts, organisers brought an end to proceedings and began packing up at about 2:30pm, before driving out about 45 minutes later just as the storm arrived.
At this stage the club hasn't decided on a date for its next meet, however they are confident of putting on another event in the second half of 2024, sometime around September or October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.