Dolphins tick off the weeks

It was a hard, grinding week for the Forster Tuncurry rugby union team without inspirational captain-coach, Blake Polson, but the Dolphins' dubious consolation is it will be harder still when he returns to the training track.
With the Lower Mid North Coast (MNC) rugby union premiership planned to start in the first week of April, with five clubs scheduled for the first grade competition, a maximum five weeks remain before the Dolphins run out in their first premiership game.
The good news for the Dolphins is that several newcomers have joined the club, young players such as inside back Casey Woodford, lock Rohan Garnsey and backrower Jacob "Kiwi" Williams, but it is two of last season's finals team who continue to attract attention - brilliant inside back Angus Edwards and fullback speedster Memphis McBride.
Where they eventually fit into coach Polson's First XV remains to be seen, but without any doubt Edwards with his electrifying running is one who would be a splendid acquisition for the Mid North Coast Axemen's squad this winter.
Fullback or winger, McBride has the speed to occupy either role. He is a tall, rangy player, who made good strides last winter and will have benefited enormously from his first full season in first grade rugby.
Most pleasingly, the Manning River Ratz' club president and forward stalwart, Steven Rees, has been elected president of the MNC zone.
An eminently worthy choice Rees is, one who will not tolerate any representative of the Upper MNC pronouncing how superior their footballers are to those of the south.
What a wasted talent the Wallamba Bulls' five-eighth Christopher Tout has been in recent winters, an outstanding player in my view well worthy of a NSW Waratahs jumper, but ignored as the Lower MNC region did not have a selector on the panel.
Time will tell how the Dolphins' young guns fare this winter, but if the Upper MNC area have a superior hooker to Sam Laurie, I will be most surprised.
In the absence of Blake Polson, Laurie, a mature, experienced graduate from Wollongong University, calmly took charge and ran the show with club back row stalwart, Kaleb Trudgett, an impressive side-kick.
More players are needed, but provided some of the heavyweight forwards such as Aaron Booby, Neil Flanders and perhaps even long-term tight-head champion, Ben Manning, resume training, along with the likes of Liam Brady and the Wynne brothers, Max and the high-flying Ollie, the Dolphins will have a splendid team this year.
The Dolphins had a splendid, well-balanced team last year only never to reach its peak due to the neck injury sustained by captain-coach and backrower, Blake Polson, an injury from which he has now made a complete recovery.
