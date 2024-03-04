Nipper activities finish, but patrols continue

Summer may be over but the continuing warm weather and surf temperatures of 25 degrees have meant that beaches are still attracting visitors; some surf activities are still in full swing, but others are starting to wrap up.
Surf club 2023-24 nipper programs are finalising with beaches along the local Lower North Coast branch about to hang-up their iconic Newcastle Permanent sponsored 'pinkie' vests until October.
The six branch clubs - Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms - will each hold awards ceremonies over the next few Sundays.
While nippers may be ceasing formal activities, clubs will continue to be on active patrol for another seven weeks until the surf season officially ends on Sunday, April 28 when NSW surf life saving clubs hold the lowering of the flags.
This date coincides with the last day of the NSW school autumn vacation.
Life savers, both local and visiting, will have additional duties on Sunday, March 24 in providing water safety for the annual ocean swim from Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club to Forster Surf Life Saving Club (FSLSC).
Known as The Dorsal Club2Club, the event is registered with Australia's premier ocean swimming organisation - oceanswims.com - which, although not organising events, promotes them.
The last 12 months has seen 23 events conducted by oceanswims.com across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Although surf club members provide supervision, entries are open to all comers with 91 swimmers in total last year.
The Dorsal Club2Club program consisted of three separate ocean swims - 250 metres for those 8 years of age and over (entry fee $10), a 500m swim for 10 years and older ($15), and the main event of 3.8 km for those 14 years and above ($45).
This year the Big Heart Hike is starting a new chapter by partnering with Forster SLSC to help raise the much-needed funds for the new building.- Brian Belic
Entries for the 2024 The Dorsal Club2Club close at 2pm on Saturday, 23 March 2024, and can be made online through oceanswims.com
The two local Forster surf clubs are the beneficiaries from the event which forms a major component in their fund-raising to sustain their clubs' surf protection activities.
Forster SLSC is also to be the beneficiary of other upcoming major fundraising events to assist in the fitting out of the new club house.
The first is a bare foot bowls night to be hosted by the surf club's major sponsor, Forster Bowling Club.
This event is being organised by the Forster SLSC social director, Amanda Williams, and social committee chairperson, Sheridan Carol-Jones with the evening having a 5.45pm start on Friday, March 15.
"There will be a sausage sizzle included and lots of prizes to be won. In order to arrange rinks and games, we ask participants to register with me on 0401 424 457 or Sheridan on 0408 690 995 by Monday, March 11," Amanda said.
"To streamline the night, we also request that prior payments be made to Forster Surf Lifesaving Club with Westpac BSB: 032543, and account: 125359 and to please add your surname as a reference.
"The prices are $20 per adult $9 per child over nine years old."
Another fundraiser is through the eighth edition of the Big Heart Hike to be held on Sunday, April 14.
According to event convenor, Brian Belic: "This year the Big Heart Hike is starting a new chapter by partnering with Forster SLSC to help raise the much-needed funds for the new building.
"In previous years, the Big Heart Hike has assisted Marine Rescue NSW - Forster Tuncurry.
"The Big Heart Hike is approximately 28 kilometres following the spectacular coastline of the Great Lakes area from Black Head to Cape Hawke; however, entrants can do as much or as little as they like."
The cost of the walk is $50 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
This includes a commemorative shirt for the first 100 people registered as well as all the food and drink for the walk.
Of the $50 entry fee for adults, $40 will go directly to Forster SLSC to ensure they continue its outstanding work.
Entry and more information on the course, can be accessed at https://bighearthike.com.au/
