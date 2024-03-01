E-scooter accident, man flown to hospital in serious condition

A young man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in the early hours of this morning, Friday, March 1 following an accident involving an electric scooter.
NSW Ambulance requested assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at approximately 2am.
The man, who was aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene in Forster by paramedics before being taken to Taree Airport to meet the helicopter's critical care medical teams.
The patient was further treated and stabilised by the medical teams before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
No further information is available.
