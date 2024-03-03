Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Support for Mid-Coast events and festivals

By Staff Reporters
March 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture MidCoast Council.
Picture MidCoast Council.

Organisations planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast region in the second half of 2024 could be eligible for sponsorship from MidCoast Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.