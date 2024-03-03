Support for Mid-Coast events and festivals

Organisations planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast region in the second half of 2024 could be eligible for sponsorship from MidCoast Council.
"Council is offering sponsorship opportunities to support our vibrant creative, cultural and sporting communities and to help attract visitors to the region," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"We want to hear from everyone with the vision for an event that will excite the local community, deliver a varied and diverse event calendar and help put the MidCoast on the map," Mr De Szell said.
Grants of up to $2500 are available for community and local events which will take place between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available for medium to large events and festivals that attract visitors from outside the region and encourage overnight stays, scheduled for between July 1-December 31.
There will be a second round of funding available in August for events which will occur in the first half of 2025.
"This is a very competitive program, so we encourage all applicants to read the Events and Festival Sponsorship Policy and Event Sponsorship Guidelines available on council's website," Mr De Szell said.
Apply online before Sunday, March 31 for your chance to receive sponsorship for your event.
For application guidelines and to apply, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/sponsorship
