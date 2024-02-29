Transgrid takes to the skies for bushfire prevention program

If you see helicopters flying overhead from February to September, it might just be Transgrid conducting it's annual bushfire prevention program.
Transgrid will be conducting helicopter inspections, aerial imagery, 3D laser scanning, and thermographic surveying to ensure the safe operation of its network in the lead up to next summer.
"Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and the safety of our people, landowners and communities is our first priority," network executive general manager, Marie Jordan said.
"In the lead up to the 2024-25 summer period we will ensure a high level of preparedness across more than 13,000 kilometres of transmission lines - the equivalent distance of travelling from Sydney to Perth four times," Ms Jordan said.
"Specialist helicopter crews will inspect high-voltage electricity transmission lines in locations including Sydney, the Central Coast, Hunter, Mid North Coast, Murray, Riverina, Illawarra, Northern Rivers, Southern Inland, New England and Central West," she said.
"The comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks such as vegetation encroachments and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
"Our on-the-ground teams will then carry out any necessary vegetation management to maintain our easement corridors and tower and line maintenance before the start of the next bushfire season.
"Our transmission lines have been safely operating for decades and we are committed to ensuring they continue to do so for many years to come as they are a critical piece of the clean energy transition."
For more information about Transgrid's bushfire prevention measures and helicopter inspections visit: https://www.transgrid.com.au/safety/managing-bush-fire-risk
