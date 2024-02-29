Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Transgrid takes to the skies for bushfire prevention program

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you see helicopters flying overhead from February to September, it might just be Transgrid conducting it's annual bushfire prevention program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.